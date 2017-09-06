Houston Rodeo Postpones Garth Brooks Ticket Sales Due To Harvey

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, the city’s signature annual event, is taking a major hit due to Hurricane Harvey. In an email Wednesday the HLSR announced it is postponing ticket sales for the opening and closing act, Garth Brooks. The event is the largest livestock show in the world and this year brought more than 2 million people to town. The rodeo is held at the NRG stadium, the home of the Houston Texans.

The email reads:

As the Houston community continues to recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ officials have postponed the Garth Brooks ticket on-sale until further notice.

“We extend our deepest condolences to those who have suffered a loss during this catastrophic event,” said Joel Cowley, Rodeo president and CEO. “While we are all excited for the 2018 Garth Brooks performances, our main focus at this time is to support our fans and our community during the rebuilding process.”

Garth Brooks is opening and closing the 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™, Feb. 27 and March 18, 2018. The Rodeo will reschedule the Garth Brooks ticket on-sale and more information will be released once available. Visit rodeohouston.com for the latest updates.”

According the Wikipedia: “The event is 20 days long. It is kicked off by the Downtown Rodeo Roundup held near Houston City Hall, the Downtown Rodeo parade, and the ConocoPhillips Rodeo Run – a 10k and 5k walk & run and the World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.[5] The show features championship rodeo action, livestock competitions, concerts, a carnival, pig racing, barbecue and the Rodeo Uncorked! International Wine Competition”