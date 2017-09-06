Florida Sheriff’s Warning: We’ll jail any fugitives who seek shelter from Hurricane Irma

A Sheriff in central Florida is stirring up a debate online after tweeting that officers will be denying entry to sex offenders seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office official twitter account said Wednesday that law enforcement officers will be checking identification at every shelter, and “sex offenders / predators will not be allowed.”

If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period. https://t.co/DlhqjqFrkM — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

The tweets garnered quick responses on Twitter, with users claiming that the sheriff has no right to deny entry to a shelter, and that doing so would be a violation of human rights.

You've lost touch of your most basic humanity. Resign. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 6, 2017

Why are you checking IDs? Are hurricane victims presumed guilty until proven innocent? That doesn't seem particularly constitutional. — Tommy Wilder (@TommyWilder) September 6, 2017

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd followed up with several more tweets, including one that vows to take any shelter-seeking individuals with an arrest warrant straight to jail. In another tweet, Judd said, “if you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail – it’s a secure shelter.”

If you go to a shelter for #Irma and you have a warrant, we'll gladly escort you to the safe and secure shelter called the Polk County Jail https://t.co/Qj5GX9XQBi — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017

If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail – it's a secure shelter https://t.co/UFNGNafJh8 — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) September 6, 2017