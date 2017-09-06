Florida Sheriff’s Warning: We’ll jail any fugitives who seek shelter from Hurricane Irma

A Sheriff in central Florida is stirring up a debate online after tweeting that officers will be denying entry to sex offenders seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office official twitter account said Wednesday that law enforcement officers will be checking identification at every shelter, and “sex offenders / predators will not be allowed.”
The tweets garnered quick responses on Twitter, with users claiming that the sheriff has no right to deny entry to a shelter, and that doing so would be a violation of human rights.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd followed up with several more tweets, including one that vows to take any shelter-seeking individuals with an arrest warrant straight to jail. In another tweet, Judd said, “if you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail – it’s a secure shelter.”