Florida Department of Corrections Cancels Visitation as Hurricane Irma Heads to Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – In a press release, The Florida Department of Corrections says it is taking proactive steps to ensure the public and individuals entrusted to their custody are secure as Florida prepares to respond to Hurricane Irma.

In response to travel restrictions throughout Florida and to ensure staff resources can be maximized for hurricane response, weekend visitation at all institutions for Saturday, September 9, and Sunday, September 10, is canceled. The cancellation includes all major institutions, work camps, community release centers and annex facilities.

Department staff are working around the clock to make necessary precautions for inmates in facilities statewide. Water and food supplies are being brought in and evacuation determinations will be made in the best interest of the inmates and public safety.

In the event of an evacuation, announcements will be made upon completion. Inmate locations will be posted on the website approximately 24-hours after relocation, per standard protocol.

