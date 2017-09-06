Florida Activates 1,000 National Guard Members for Irma Preparedness

MARATHON, Florida (WKRG)-As category 5 Hurricane Irma makes its way across the Caribbean and toward the U.S. mainland, officials in Florida are preparing for the worst.

On Wednesday, Governor Rick Scott deployed an additional 900 members of the National Guard to assist in hurricane preparedness. The moves come after 100 members were activated earlier this week.

Gov. Scott has instructed members of the Florida Army and Air National Guard to support with planning, logistic, and operations in preparation for potential impacts from Hurricane Irma.

Gov. Scott added, “Hurricane Irma is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening Category 5 storm and the state is aggressively preparing to ensure families are safe as we prepare for a possible landfall.”

President Donald Trump says his administration is closely watching Hurricane Irma. On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says his “team, which has done, and is doing, such a good job in Texas, is already in Florida.” He adds: “No rest for the weary!”

Hurricane Irma made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean early Wednesday. It’s on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.

President Trump has declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. A state of emergency has also been declared for all 67 counties in Florida.

Click here to read the full Executive Order signed by Gov. Rick Scott on Monday