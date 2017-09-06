Father, Son from Mobile County Arrested for Brawl at Alabama-FSU Game in Atlanta

A father and son from Mobile County have been arrested after a fight broke out in the stands of the Alabama-FSU game in Atlanta on Saturday.

Charles Kraver and his son Charles Kraver Jr. were arrested by police for the brawl inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

News 5 has confirmed the two men are from Irvington, Alabama, just south of Interstate-10 in Mobile County.

WARNING: Video contains violence, explicit language

The fight, which has since been posted to YouTube, shows Kraver and Kraver Jr. among a crowd of mostly Seminole fans. The men throw punches at others near them.

In the arrest report, police said a woman was grabbed around the neck and slammed to the ground. The woman was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

According to WSB-TV, both men face multiple battery charges.