Escambia County Schools to Remain Open This Week

Pensacola, Fla. (WRKG) — Escambia County School Superintendent Malcolm Thomas has announced that school will proceed as planned for the rest of this week, including all extracurricular activities.

“Current projections for the storm track for Hurricane Irma indicate that our area will be spared the greatest part of this storm. So, we are making this announcement now, to reduce speculation about any school closings this week and to allow families to plan,” said Superintendent Malcolm Thomas. “All Escambia County (FL) public schools will be open for the rest of this week. All sports and extracurricular activities planned for this weekend are still on schedule.”

“We will monitor weather updates and should the storm’s track change, we will evaluate the possible impact and, if necessary, put out any updates or announcements over the weekend through the local media, through School Messenger phone calls and on school district social media.” added Thomas.

The College Fair scheduled Monday evening at Pensacola State College, Sept 11th, has been canceled because many of the colleges and universities planning to attend from the southeast can longer commit to being here.

As mentioned, ECSD news is primarily communicated with families by recorded phone calls to home numbers using a system known as School Messenger. Therefore, parents who have changed their telephone number are urged to stop by their school's front office to update their contact information.