City of Mobile Preps For Impact From Hurricane Irma

Related Coverage Irma Track Shifting East, Mobile Preparing for Thousands of Storm Evacuees

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile met with emergency management agencies and non-profit organizations Wednesday morning. The purpose was to discuss how the city’s resources can prepare for impacts of Hurricane Irma.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson held a news conference Wednesday to inform the public. Mobile Fire Chief, Mark Sealy spoke at Wednesday’s meeting to discuss how emergency responders are prepared. Chief Stimpson said a swift water rescue team is on their way back from Houston, Texas to be on stand by to respond if Mobile is impacted by Hurricane Irma in any way. The rescue team had been assisting with water rescues in Houston. The same team went to Louisiana and Mississippi to help out after Hurricane Katrina.

Mayor Stimpson says we will be impacted by Hurricane Irma no matter what direction the storm goes. Stimpson says Mobile will likely see an influx of people evacuating areas in the storm’s path. The Mobile County Public School system is ready to help families who will need to enroll their children into the school system temporarily. Rena Philips with Mobile County Schools says the school works with the families social worker to get them enrolled if the family is forced to stay in Mobile long term.

Mayor Stimpson says the school system is already working to get some students impacted by Hurricane Harvey enrolled.

The American Red Cross is also ready to assist families who would need a place to stay.