BREAKING: Investigators Digging for Evidence Underneath Home of Missing Mother in Wilmer

WILMER, AL (WKRG) — Investigators are “digging up dirt” underneath the house of a missing woman in Wilmer who was last seen nearly four months ago.

Detectives with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office are at the home of Susan Mayo, the 60-year-old who hasn’t been seen since June 17.

Multiple searches have taken place at the home on Glenwood Way in recent weeks, as investigators search for evidence of Mayo’s disappearance or death.

One of those searches led to the arrest of Mayo’s son, Nathaniel Sebastian, after he allegedly disrupted a cadaver dog search on the property. He was charged with obstructing a governmental operation and placed on house arrest.

Captain Paul Burch with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office has stated he believes Sebastian has information related to Mayo’s disappearance or death, but the 32-year-old is not cooperating.

This is a developing story… more to follow…