BREAKING: Body of Missing Mother Being Dug Up From Underneath Home, MCSO Says

WILMER, AL (WKRG) — The remains of a mother missing since June are being dug up from underneath her home after a confession from the woman’s son, investigators say.

Captain Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the body of Susan Mayo is believed to be in a container buried underneath her porch, bringing an end to a nearly four-month search for the Wilmer woman. A team is currently recovering the remains at Mayo’s home on Glenwood Way in Wilmer, seen sifting through the dirt as they carefully search for the body.

According to Burch, a tip led deputies to execute a search warrant for the area near the home’s front porch on Wednesday. After being told of the impending search, Mayo’s son Nathaniel Sebastian reportedly confessed to knowing his mother’s whereabouts by responding, “my mother is under the porch.”

Sebastian has been the focus of the investigation for months, according to Burch. He was arrested in August after he allegedly disrupted a cadaver dog search on the property and placed on house arrest.

“[Sebastian] very carefully planned to cover up his tracks,” said Burch. “It became clear to us that he has history of anger problems.”

Sebastian was taken into custody after confessing to knowing the location of his mother’s remains. The charges he faces are unclear at this time, as are the circumstances of Mayo’s death. We have not been told if Sebastian will be charged with murder.

According to investigators, Mayo’s mother — Sebastian’s grandmother — was also taken into custody and will face charges connected to Mayo’s death.

This is a breaking news story… more tonight on News 5…