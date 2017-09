MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — State Senator Bill Hightower officially announced his run for Governor after filing the paperwork earlier this summer.

He made the announcement Wednesday at Battleship Park. Hightower has been raising funds since he filed his paperwork and currently has over $500,000 on hand for his campaign.

He said that he decided to run because “You cannot expect Montgomery insiders to come up with solutions to fix our State’s problems in a fundamental way.”