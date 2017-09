PENSACOLA, FL. (WKRG) – Pensacola Police say a bicyclist was killed tonight near the intersection of 9th Avenue and Creighton Roads. The crash happened around 8 pm Wednesday night.

Investigators say they are looking for a champagne-colored Dodge Neon or Honda Civic with obvious damage to the front windshield.

The police department tweeted about the crash just before 8:30 pm.

Working a person hit by auto at 9th Ave and Creighton. Expect the intersection to be closed for a while. pic.twitter.com/VzFUyUee0B — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) September 7, 2017