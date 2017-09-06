Assault Suspect on the Run in Northwest Florida

By Published:
Anthony Antonio Purifoy Jr.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for assault.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of Anthony Antonio Purifoy Junior to Facebook Tuesday night. They say Purifoy has two active warrants for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to jail records, Purifoy has listed Cantonment as an address, so it’s possible he could be in that area.

If you know where Purifoy might be, contact the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s