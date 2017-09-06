Assault Suspect on the Run in Northwest Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Florida Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for assault.

The sheriff’s office posted a picture of Anthony Antonio Purifoy Junior to Facebook Tuesday night. They say Purifoy has two active warrants for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to jail records, Purifoy has listed Cantonment as an address, so it’s possible he could be in that area.

If you know where Purifoy might be, contact the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.