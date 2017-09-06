Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Braces for Hurricane Irma, Keeping an Eye on Chucky the Alligator

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — While people hit the grocery store for water and other hurricane necessities, officials with the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo are locking their evacuation plan in place if Irma were to head its way.

The zoo’s director, Patti Hall, says they’ve had to evacuate three times between 2004 and 2005, so the zoo knows exactly what to do.

If they evacuate, all 600 animals will be taken to the new zoo site which if off of County Road 6 and Route 59. The zoo says it won’t permanently move to that site, which is several additional miles inland than its current site, for another year and a half.

They’ve secured multiple semi trucks to transport the animals and are evaluating their cage inventory. Some of their cages need work since they were used over ten years ago for hurricanes Ivan and Katrina.

They also ordered about 15-hundred dollars worth of cages Tuesday that will arrive on Thursday.

Hall says the most difficult part is transporting some of the larger animals like the camels and big cats.

Once evacuated, some animals will stay in a warehouse at the new site and others will stay in the semi trucks for the duration of the storm.

Of course, the zoo has its eyes on its oldest resident, who made national news when he escaped during Hurricane Ivan in 2004.

Chucky the alligator is now 13-feet long and the staff says he’s difficult to transport. So he won’t be moved unless the conditions get extremely poor.

“It could start flooding back here very, very quickly and that will tell us that we need to get him out. The problem with Chucky is that he is elderly. It took 16 men to get his mouth taped up, his feet tied, to be put on a rolling cart to roll from the back of the zoo all the way up to the front of the zoo,” said Patti Hall.

If he’s moved, Chucky will have his own truck with a mist machine that keeps him wet.

The zoo also says it’s looking for volunteers to help board up the shelters and buildings on site, along with some organizational work.

It needs help organizing and bagging seven days worth of food for all 600 animals on the property.