20 Locals on Opening Week NFL Rosters

(WKRG) — The NFL season begins Thursday with twenty players who prepped at schools in the Mobile/Baldwin area on NFL rosters.

Among them are two rookies, Ryan Anderson with the Washington Redskins and B.T. Sanders who is on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. In addition, two second year players are on practice squads: Eric Lee with the Bills and Blaine Clausell with the Carolina Panthers. Lee was on Houston’s practice squad last year and Clausell was on the Redskins’.

Five local players were among those cut over the weekend, most notably nine-year NFL veteran Wallace Gilberry.

Below are the teams, players, position, high school, and college.

PS = Practice Squad

IR = Injured Reserve

 Atlanta Falcons: 

Julio Jones, WR, Foley/Alabama

 

Baltimore Ravens: 

C.J. Mosley, LB, Theodore/Alabama

Michael Pierce, DT, Daphne/Samford;

 

Buffalo Bills: 

Eric Lee, LB, Daphne/South Florida (PS)

B.T. Sanders, S, Foley/Nichols State (PS)

 

Carolina Panthers:

Blaine Clausell, T, Baker/Miss. State (PS)

Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Murphy/South Carolina

 

Cincinnati Bengals:

AJ McCarron, QB, St. Paul’s/Alabama

 

Cleveland Browns:

Sammie Coates, WR, Leroy/Auburn

Matt McCants, G-T, Williamson/UAB (IR)

 

Houston Texans:

Jay Prosch, FB, UMS-Wright/Auburn

 

Jacksonville Jaguars:

T.J. Yeldon, RB, Daphne/Alabama.

 

Los Angeles Chargers:

Darius Philon, DT, Vigor/Arkansas

 

Los Angeles Rams:

Mark Barron, LB, St. Paul’s/Alabama

 

New York Giants:

D.J. Fluker, guard, Foley/Alabama

 

Oakland Raiders:

Rodney Hudson, C, B.C. Rain/Florida State

 

San Francisco 49ers:

Jaquiski Tartt, S, Davidson/Samford

Jimmie Ward, S, Davidson/No. Illinois

 

Tennessee Titans

Jalston Fowler, FB, Vigor/Alabama;

 

Washington Redskins:

Ryan Anderson, LB, Daphne/Alabama

 

Recently Cut:

Chris Casher, DE, Faith Academy/Faulkner (Oakland)

Winston Chapman, LS, Fairhope/Miss State (Miami)

Wallace Gilberry, DE, Baldwin County/Alabama (Cincinnati)

K.J. Maye, WR, Murphy/Minnesota (New England)

Robert Leff, G, Fairhope/Auburn (Green Bay)

