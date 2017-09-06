20 Locals on Opening Week NFL Rosters

(WKRG) — The NFL season begins Thursday with twenty players who prepped at schools in the Mobile/Baldwin area on NFL rosters.
Among them are two rookies, Ryan Anderson with the Washington Redskins and B.T. Sanders who is on the Buffalo Bills practice squad. In addition, two second year players are on practice squads: Eric Lee with the Bills and Blaine Clausell with the Carolina Panthers. Lee was on Houston’s practice squad last year and Clausell was on the Redskins’.
Five local players were among those cut over the weekend, most notably nine-year NFL veteran Wallace Gilberry.
Below are the teams, players, position, high school, and college.
PS = Practice Squad
IR = Injured Reserve
Atlanta Falcons:
Julio Jones, WR, Foley/Alabama
Baltimore Ravens:
C.J. Mosley, LB, Theodore/Alabama
Michael Pierce, DT, Daphne/Samford;
Buffalo Bills:
Eric Lee, LB, Daphne/South Florida (PS)
B.T. Sanders, S, Foley/Nichols State (PS)
Carolina Panthers:
Blaine Clausell, T, Baker/Miss. State (PS)
Captain Munnerlyn, CB, Murphy/South Carolina
Cincinnati Bengals:
AJ McCarron, QB, St. Paul’s/Alabama
Cleveland Browns:
Sammie Coates, WR, Leroy/Auburn
Matt McCants, G-T, Williamson/UAB (IR)
Houston Texans:
Jay Prosch, FB, UMS-Wright/Auburn
Jacksonville Jaguars:
T.J. Yeldon, RB, Daphne/Alabama.
Los Angeles Chargers:
Darius Philon, DT, Vigor/Arkansas
Los Angeles Rams:
Mark Barron, LB, St. Paul’s/Alabama
New York Giants:
D.J. Fluker, guard, Foley/Alabama
Oakland Raiders:
Rodney Hudson, C, B.C. Rain/Florida State
San Francisco 49ers:
Jaquiski Tartt, S, Davidson/Samford
Jimmie Ward, S, Davidson/No. Illinois
Tennessee Titans
Jalston Fowler, FB, Vigor/Alabama;
Washington Redskins:
Ryan Anderson, LB, Daphne/Alabama
Recently Cut:
Chris Casher, DE, Faith Academy/Faulkner (Oakland)
Winston Chapman, LS, Fairhope/Miss State (Miami)
Wallace Gilberry, DE, Baldwin County/Alabama (Cincinnati)
K.J. Maye, WR, Murphy/Minnesota (New England)
Robert Leff, G, Fairhope/Auburn (Green Bay)