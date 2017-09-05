Whale Beached in Baldwin County Continues Receiving 24/7 Care

Gulfport, MS (WKRG)

A whale found beached in Fort Morgan Saturday remains in critical condition at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. Officials say Monday they performed an ultrasound, took blood and culture samples. The melon-headed whale was also given antibiotics. Right now the animal is not in great shape.

“Lung and GI problems, possible pneumonia and ulcers,” said IMMS Director Dr. Moby Solangi. The doctor says the whale was essentially on adrenaline when it was beached and transported to Mississippi. Now that it has calmed down it is in a state of shock. They continue to provide around-the-clock care for the whale. Dr. Solangi says, generally, these types of whales haven’t been kept in captivity long but this animal needs to show marked improvement before it can be released back into the wild.