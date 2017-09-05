Whale Beached in Baldwin County Continues Receiving 24/7 Care

By Published:
Picture Courtesy Dr. Moby Solangi

Gulfport, MS (WKRG)

A whale found beached in Fort Morgan Saturday remains in critical condition at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport.  Officials say Monday they performed an ultrasound, took blood and culture samples.  The melon-headed whale was also given antibiotics.  Right now the animal is not in great shape.

“Lung and GI problems, possible pneumonia and ulcers,” said IMMS Director Dr. Moby Solangi.  The doctor says the whale was essentially on adrenaline when it was beached and transported to Mississippi.  Now that it has calmed down it is in a state of shock.  They continue to provide around-the-clock care for the whale.  Dr. Solangi says, generally, these types of whales haven’t been kept in captivity long but this animal needs to show marked improvement before it can be released back into the wild.

Picture Courtesy Dr. Moby Solangi
Picture Courtesy Dr. Moby Solangi
Picture Courtesy Dr. Moby Solangi

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s