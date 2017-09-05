Vice President Mike Pence Swears in New Surgeon General

WKRG Staff Published:

WASHINGTON (CNN) — The United States has a new Surgeon General. Dr. Jerome Adams was sworn in Tuesday by Vice President Mike Pence making him the nation’s 20th Surgeon General.

Adams, who was nominated for the role by President Donald Trump, is an anesthesiologist who previously served as the Indiana State Health Commissioner.

He’s also worked as a Professor at Indiana University School of Medicine and has a Master’s Degree in Public Health.

Adams has pledged to take on the country’s opioid epidemic. He also says he plans to prioritize untreated mental illness.

 

 

