Still Quiet Here, All Eyes on Category 5 Irma

Tuesday forecast headlines: it’s a typical summer day, with cooler days ahead, and Irma is stronger in the Atlantic.

This is statistically the most active time of the Atlantic hurricane season. There are three areas to watch in the tropics right now: one in the Southern Gulf of Mexico which could become a tropical depression or tropical storm in the next few days. It will stay in the southern gulf and is no threat to you. Another is southeast of Irma, and will likely become a tropical storm soon.

But the focus is on the Irma. Irma is an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds. It is moving west at 14 miles per hour and the pressure is dropping. It is bearing down on the lesser Antilles Island chain. Model projections indicate a powerful hurricane will move through an area that includes the greater Antilles and the Bahamas over the next five days, then look hard to the north. Early indications are that Florida may be a target, that it is too far out in time to know for sure. People throughout the southeast should be watching this storm and preparing for a possible hurricane.

Water temperatures remain very warm throughout the storm’s path, but mountains in the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba could slow the wind speeds. There are lots of “ifs”, but in any case, people throughout the southeast should be preparing for a major hurricane.

The News 5 free weather at we’ll keep you abreast of one Irma is doing, and help keep you on top of our local weather as well.

Today’s forecast arts quietly and for many of us it will stay that way. There is a 20% chance of a late afternoon popup shower or thunderstorm with a high in the upper eighties.

Right now the radar is blank. We’ll add a few showers later today.

Our weather brings a few showers today, more rain tomorrow, and some cooler and dryer days to round out the work week.