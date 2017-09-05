Take 5: Ang Bahay Kubo

Bistek Tagalog (Beefsteak)

RECIPE:

1 lb. beef sirloin, thinly sliced

¼ cup soy sauce

½ TSP ground black pepper

4 pc. calamansi or lemon

3 cloves garlic, crushed

1 large yellow or red onion, sliced into rings

3 TBS cooking oil

Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. Marinate beef in soy sauce, calamansi or lemon juice, and ground black pepper for at least an hour.

2. Heat the cooking oil in a pan, then stir-fry the onion rings until the texture becomes soft, set aside.

3. In the same pan, fry the marinated beef (without the marinade) until color turns brown. Set aside.

4. Put in the minced garlic then sautée for 1 minute.

5. Pour the marinade and bring to a boil.

6. Put in the fried beef and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes or until meat is tender. Add water as needed.

7. Add the stir-fried onions and salt to taste.

8. Serve hot with fried garlic rice or white rice.

Serving size: 3