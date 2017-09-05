Student shot in chest on Tennessee State University campus

WKRG Staff Published:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student was shot in the chest while in the parking lot of a dorm on the campus of Tennessee State University Tuesday morning.

It happened on Boyd Hall, which is located in the center of campus, around 10 a.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Metro police and campus police are both investigating the incident.

School leaders are also responding to the site of the incident.

Classes are continuing throughout campus.

No additional information was released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s