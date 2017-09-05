Student shot in chest on Tennessee State University campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A student was shot in the chest while in the parking lot of a dorm on the campus of Tennessee State University Tuesday morning.

It happened on Boyd Hall, which is located in the center of campus, around 10 a.m.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Metro police and campus police are both investigating the incident.

School leaders are also responding to the site of the incident.

Classes are continuing throughout campus.

No additional information was released.