State Senator Bill Hightower Set to Make Announcement Wednesday

MOBILE, Alabama (WKRG) — State Senator Bill Hightower will be making an announcement on Wednesday.

The announcement is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday at the USS Alabama Battleship Park where he will discuss the 2018 gubernatorial race.

Earlier this summer, Alabama State Senator Bill Hightower filed official paperwork with the Secretary of State’s office to enter the Governor’s race next year.

The Republican senator is currently finishing his first complete term as a State Senator serving the Mobile area in Montgomery.

Hightower filed his Appointment of Principal Campaign Committee and named himself as the sole member of the committee back in June. As of early September, the Hightower campaign has $465,000 in cash on hand for his campaign.

The primaries are scheduled to be held on June 5, 2018 and the statewide general election will be held on November 6, 2018.