Selena’s Family Members Killed in Harvey Floods

HOUSTON, TX (CNN) — The six family members who drowned in a van last week in Hurricane Harvey flood waters were related to late singer ‘Selena.’

Her father, Abraham Quintanilla posted on social media that the victims were his cousins.

Selena was shot to death by the president of her fan club in 1995.

In Quintanilla’s post, he says the Saldivar family had left their flooded house and were looking for a safe place.

According to Quintanilla, they were trying to cross a bridge when a wave of water swept the van into the bayou.

Four young children and two adults were killed. The van’s driver survived by clinging to a tree branch for hours until help arrived.

Hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm when it made landfall, left much of Houston flooded and damaged or destroyed.

At least 60 people were killed by the storm.