Second teenager arrested for shooting at sports complex

Associated Press Published:

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) – A second teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Mississippi sports complex.

News outlets report 18-year-old Briceston John Lewis Fairley was taken into custody without incident Monday, while 18-year-old John Michael Heflin was arrested on Aug. 20 following a foot pursuit. Fairley and Heflin are charged with aggravated assault in connection with an Aug. 17 shooting at the Goldin Park Sports Complex.

Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen says officers responded to a shooting around 7:20 p.m. and found a 16-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting. It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

