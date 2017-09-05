Protecting Your Home From A Storm

Mobile, AL (WKRG)

In addition to food and supplies, you want to make sure your biggest investment, your home is ready for a storm. News 5 spoke with the host of Today’s Homeowner, Danny Lipford, about some of the things you can do right now. Covering your windows helps secure one of your home’s biggest vulnerabilities. There are kevlar options or the traditional plywood.

“If you can get plywood before the lines form, cut the plywood for each window and then mark it A, B, C, D all the way around the house,” said Lipford. Now would be a good time to clear your roof of debris and clear storm gutters too. Then look at the ground around the home for drains.

“Surface drains, french drains, anything like that, make sure they’re completely clear also any degree you may have around your house that will prevent water from running away from the house needs to go and take care of that now,” said Lipford. Trim trees and limbs near your home–and make sure you check your yard for anything not tied down.

“Any of the patio chairs, planters or any type of children’s toys anything like that, get them in the garage and keep them from becoming a projectile during the storm,” said Lipford. Another recommendation is checking your insurance policy coverage so you know what’s covered and what’s not. For more tips, check out this section of the Today’s Homeowner website.