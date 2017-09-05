Police Department Says It’s “Terrified” About Red Balloons Tied to Sewer Grates

By Published:
Source: Lititz Borough Police Department

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA (WKRG) — One Pennsylvania police department says it was “terrified” after finding red balloons tied to sewer grates around town. The tongue-in-cheek post from Lititz Borough Police Department acknowledged it was clearly a local fan promoting the upcoming Stephen King film “IT” which opens this week. In the film, a sewer dwelling demon clown named “Pennywise” terrorizes the children of the fictitious town Derry, Maine. He’s often seen carrying a single red balloon and inviting the children to come down to the sewer. “We all float down here. You’ll float too,” the creepy clown tells the kids.

 

“IT” opens Friday.

Courtesy: Lititz Borough Police Department

The official “IT” trailer:

