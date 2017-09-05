Northwest Floridians Prepare for Hurricane Irma

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Emergency officials and residents alike are preparing for Hurricane Irma. Even though Florida is still days away from potential storm effects, local grocery stores are already out of one major necessity.

The Apple Market, Walmart, Target and Publix locations and other grocers in the area were out of water Tuesday evening. One store owner is encouraging shoppers to buy early to make sure everyone gets the supplies they need.

“I have declared a state of emergency across all 67 Florida counties to help emergency management officials across the state work together more easily and to ensure they have all the resources they need to prepare our communities,” said Florida Governor Rick Scott Tuesday afternoon.

While Governor Scott prepares the state for Hurricane Irma, employees at the Apple Market in Pensacola are hoping to do all they can to help locals prepare.

“We’ll be here until conditions dictate that we need to close,” said David Apple, owner of Apple Market. “Then as soon as it’s possible, we’ll be back open to serve the needs of the community. That’s why we’re here.”

Apple also commented on the quickness in which Floridians went out to get supplies. “We have had a pretty immediate reaction today,” he said. “It’s actually taken most people by surprise. Most retailers right now are completely out of drinking water.”

Tuesday afternoon, Apple Market was one of those retailers out of water.

“We had two pallets of water about an hour ago and it was gone within an hour,” Apple said.

More water will arrive at retailers on Wednesday. Apple encourages shoppers to check their stock piles and prepare as rapidly as possible.

“I think the quicker you get ready the better it is,” Apple said. “The quicker stores can replenish while there are still abilities for them to do that.”