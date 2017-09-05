Murder Suspect Back in Mobile Metro Jail on New Charge

MOBILE, Ala (WKRG) — A murder suspect is back in Mobile Metro Jail, but not in connection with the murder case.

According to jail records, Alabama State troopers brought Dewayne Wheat to Mobile Metro Jail Monday afternoon. He was booked for DUI just after 4:00 p.m.

Wheat is awaiting trial for murder in connection with the death of 40-year-old Jeremy Scott Smith in June 2017. Wheat was out of jail on bond when troopers pulled him over yesterday.

Smith was a security guard at the Shotgun Willie’s bar on Halls Mill Road. His family says Smith asked Wheat to leave because he was causing a disturbance.

According to police, Wheat returned with a gun and opened fire, killing Smith.