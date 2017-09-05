Mom Donates 1,000 Ounces of Breast Milk to Texas Flood Victims

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (CNN) — A Saint Louis area mother has found a unique way to help the victims of hurricane Harvey.

Danielle Palmer says her son’s speech therapist encouraged her to donate some of her extra breast milk to help the people of Houston.

Her son Truett was unable to nurse early on due to a heart defect and other issues. So Palmer had an abundant supply frozen, which she promptly packed up a cooler containing more than 1,000 ounces of milk.

“Whether you’re pumping or you’re feeding or however it may be, it’s hard. And we’re like mama bears. We protect one another. With Truett’s heart defect, I don’t take that lightly but I also know that I’m grateful for the situation God placed us in. It’s giving us an opportunity to do other things, I mean have we not been in this situation, we wouldn’t be able to share some of our love with the babies in Houston.”

The donated milk will go to moms who lost their frozen supply when they lost power, as well as those who lost their breast pumps in the flooding.

Palmer says she believes her milk will be good for more than 300 feedings.