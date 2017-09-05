Mobilians Rush To Stock Up on Hurricane Supplies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A number of stores were having trouble keeping water stocked along the Gulf Coast.

Even in Mobile people were not taking chances buying up cases in multiples just in case Irma ends up heading here.

Several News 5 viewers sent in photos of empty shelves at Wal-Marts across Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

We stopped inside a Greers Market in Mobile where they say they have several pallets, anticipating the demand.

“We are heavy on bottled water which is the biggest thing that we are seeing people get today and also the jugs of water,” said Lucy Greer. “We have been on the phone with our suppliers and all of our vendors to make sure we have everything in here that everyone is going to need.”

Many shoppers said they have been closely monitoring the storm and even though it is not expected to reach Alabama many still feel uneasy.

“With it being a category 5 it is a little scary thinking about it,” said Brittany Henderson. “We don’t want to be unprepared so we figured go and get some regular shopping done, but we figure while we are here we’d go ahead and stock up.”