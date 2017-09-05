Missing 3-Year-Old Found Dead, Drowned in Pond

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — According to a report from the George County Sheriff’s Office, the cause of death of the missing child found deceased in the early morning hours on Monday has been determined.

Through the preliminary investigation and information from the George County Coroner’s Office, has determined the cause of death to be drowning.

The 3-year-old white male was found in a pond near the residence in the 16000 block of Hwy 26 West, east of Hwy 63 South.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information concerning this or any other crime is encouraged to contact the George County Sheriff’s Office at 601.947.4811.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by the internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website http://www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – On Monday, a child reported missing to the George County Sheriff’s Office was found deceased in Lucedale, Mississippi.

According to a release from GCSO, deputies were searching for a missing child early Monday morning when the child was found deceased.

The GCSO tells our CBS affiliate in Biloxi the parents reported the child missing early Monday morning. The sheriff also tells our affiliate the child appeared to be an infant. The exact age of the child has not been released.

At this time, deputies do not suspect foul play in the child’s death, but the discovery remains under investigation. The identity of the child has not been provided.

The incident occurred in the 16000 block of Highway 26 West in Lucedale near Highway 63 and Mercy Ministries Church. People who live in the area tell News 5 they are shocked something like this happened in Lucedale.

Deputies from George County are asking everyone to keep the family of the child in your thoughts and prayers. If you have any information that might be helpful to law enforcement, please call (601) 947-4811.