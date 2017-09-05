Man Blames Cough Medicine for Killing Wife

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WKRG) — A North Carolina man says cough medicine caused him to kill his wife.

Matthew Phelps will be brought before a judge Tuesday, charged with the murder of his wife of 10 months.

Lauren Hugelmaier Phelps frequently volunteered with the children at her church, Hope Lutheran. It was the site of her wedding last November, and for her funeral Monday. Her obituary makes no mention of her married name — Phelps.

28-year-old Matt Phelps is charged with a murder in an incident he claimed he didn’t remember. “I had a dream and then I turned on the lights and she’s dead on the floor” said Matt Phelps.

Officers and paramedics rushed to the Phelp’s home, but could not save Lauren.

Matt Phelps stayed on the line with the dispatcher, describing details of what he saw when he awoke.

“I find I have blood all over me and there’s a bloody knife on the bed and I think I did it.” Phelps told the dispatcher he took some cough medicine, and said he consumed more than he should have.

“Because I know it can make you feed good and a lot of the time I can’t sleep at night so I took some.” Phelps said he was unaware of what happened next or the time – which police say was just after one a.m. He was able to provide his address and his wife’s age, 29, and voiced sadness about her death.

“She totally didn’t deserve this. Why?”

The dispatcher talked Phelps into opening the front door as officers arrived, and he surrendered into their custody.

Matt Phelps spent the weekend in the Wake County detention center, with no bond. He is scheduled to make his first appearance Tuesday at the Wake County Justice Center.