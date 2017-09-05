Luther Strange reverses position on Senate filibuster

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Sen. Luther Strange has reversed course and sided with President Donald Trump in supporting an end to the Senate filibuster rule.

Strange on Tuesday sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he had reversed position. Strange wrote he now supported an end to the rule that requires 60 votes to stop debate and force a vote.

The rule makes it easier for the opposing party to block legislation, although supporters say it ensures bipartisanship.

In the letter, Strange acknowledged his past support, but said the change is needed to make sure proposals, such as a border wall, get a floor vote.

Strange finished second behind former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in the GOP primary for the Senate seat. The two go to a runoff on Sept. 26.