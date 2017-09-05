Luther Strange reverses position on Senate filibuster

By Published:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Sen. Luther Strange has reversed course and sided with President Donald Trump in supporting an end to the Senate filibuster rule.

Strange on Tuesday sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he had reversed position. Strange wrote he now supported an end to the rule that requires 60 votes to stop debate and force a vote.

The rule makes it easier for the opposing party to block legislation, although supporters say it ensures bipartisanship.

In the letter, Strange acknowledged his past support, but said the change is needed to make sure proposals, such as a border wall, get a floor vote.

Strange finished second behind former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in the GOP primary for the Senate seat. The two go to a runoff on Sept. 26.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s