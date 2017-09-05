LIVE Traffic Blog

6:25 A.M. – As our Tuesday morning commute continues to unfold, we still look good on the bay-way and Causeway both directions without any issues or delays. Through the tunnels we continue to look good as well. We’ve still got that tree in the roadway there Bit and Spur near Airport Boulevard. It’s a large tree that is blocking Bit and Spur so Mobile Police and others trying to get that moved out of the way. But right now moving along well without any accidents in Mobile minus that one spot and through Pensacola no accidents according to Florida Highway Patrol.

