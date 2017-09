DENMARK (CNN) – Everything does not appear to be awesome at Lego these days.

The toymaker announced plans to cut 1,400 jobs. That’s 8% of its workforce.

The reason? Lego reported its first drop in revenue in more than a decade, while operating profits fell six percent in the first six months of this year.

Lego’s CEO says the cuts are part of a complete overhaul of the toy-maker in order to create what he calls a “smaller, less complex” organization.