Hurricane Irma Sets New Record

WKRG Brad Gunther Published: Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)-  On September 25, 1985 Hurricane Hunters flying into Hurricane Gloria in the Atlantic Ocean estimated a central pressure of 919 millibars.  Until today, that was the lowest pressure ever recorded in an Atlantic hurricane outside the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea.

Irma surpassed that pressure this evening when Hurricane Hunters measured a minimum central pressure of 916 mb.  Earlier on Tuesday Irma became the first Atlantic Hurricane, outside the Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea, to reach 180 mph sustained winds.  These measurements put Irma in the top 5 strongest storms ever in the Atlantic hurricane basin.

