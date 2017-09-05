Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Irma Approaching Lesser Antilles

Hurricane Irma is a category 4, hundreds of miles east of the eastern islands of the Caribbean. It will stay strong as it moves west-northwestward, impacting many countries, islands and potentially tens of millions of people. It may start to directly impact islands like Anguilla, Antigua, and St. Kitts Tuesday night, followed by the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday. The forecast cone is a straight line that could put it near or over the Bahamas and Cuba this weekend. It may reach Category 5 status on the way.

On the Saffir-Simpson wind scale,

there is no such thing as a Category 6! That was the title of a movie in 2004! Don’t believe social media posts when you don’t know or can’t verify the source! Some people purposely put information out to excite, scare, or fool others.

While it is possible Irma may get into the Gulf, that does not mean it will keep moving in a straight line or smooth curve. Long range models show a trough of low pressure arriving from the northwest late in the weekend to turn Irma toward the north. That means all of south and central Florida is a possible target. It is possible that Irma could move up the east coast or west coast of Florida, or even right through the state.

The atmosphere can change drastically by then so we watch daily to see what clues models are giving us. Remember that Hurricane Hermine last year entered the Gulf and then took a sharp right turn to strike northeast Florida. Hurricane Harvey struck Texas, stalled, backtracked and then took a new path. There are many possibilities. That’s why you always have to have a plan, in hurricane season, which runs through November.

