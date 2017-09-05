Harvey Benefit Concert Tickets on Sale Wednesday

(CNN) –A benefit concert for Harvey victims is in the works.

Beyonce, Blake Shelton, Barbra Streisand, and Oprah Winfrey will headline the September 12th event at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

More celebrities are expected to perform in the telethon, which will benefit several organizations.

It will air from Los Angeles, but there will also be stages in New York and Nashville.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday at ticketmaster.com.

The one hour show will be simulcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and CMT.

It will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.