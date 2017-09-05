Florida Governor To Get Hurricane Irma Briefing

(WKRG) Florida Governor Rick Scott will spend Tuesday morning on several conference calls planning for Hurricane Irma.

The governor has a telephone call scheduled for 7:30 a.m. with the director of Florida’s Emergency Management Division for an update on Hurricane Irma, which strengthened to a category 5 storm early Tuesday morning.

Gov. Scott will have conference calls with sheriffs, police chiefs and school superintendents in Florida, according to his schedule.

Florida’s governor declared a state of emergency on Monday for all 67 counties in the state, which allowed Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to activate the state’s price gouging hotline. If you suspect price gouging in Florida call 1-866-9NO-SCAM.

