City of Mobile To Recognize Childhood Cancer Month

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) The Mobile City Council will present a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Month to those involved in the fight against the disease.

Representatives from the University of South Alabama, Camp Rap a Hope and Mobile Police SWAT team will accept the proclamation at the council’s meeting on Tuesday.

The Mobile Police Department Swat Team will conduct “Operation Super Hero” on Tuesday during the Bell Ringing Ceremony at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital, which signifies the completion of each child’s treatment at the hospital.

The proclamation by the City of Mobile will be presented with hope that it will bring education and awareness to childhood cancers and highlight the need for more funding and research, according to a press release.

Worldwide a child is diagnosed every 2 minutes with Cancer. About one in every 285 children in the United States will have cancer, but less than 4% of the National Cancer Institute Research Budget is aimed at curing Childhood Cancer, the release says.