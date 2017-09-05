Body of a 3-Month-Old Found After Being Swept Away in Harvey Flood Waters

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say that the body of a 3-month-old baby swept away from her parents in Harvey floodwaters more than a week ago has been recovered.

The New Waverly Fire Department said in a release that the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office, which oversaw the search, announced Tuesday the recovery of the child, whose name has not been released.

The fire department said that the family had fled the Houston area on Aug. 27 and were trying to cross Winters Bayou Coldspring when their truck was swept off the road and into raging floodwaters.

Firefighters were able to reach the mother and father after they spent three hours clinging to trees. The child’s parents told rescuers that their truck started sinking and as they were escaping the strong current ripped the girl away.