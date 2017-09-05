Beach Express Bridge To Continue Reduced Toll Rates

Related Coverage Beach Express Toll Bridge Reduces Rates for Summertime Drivers

Orange Beach, AL (WKRG) – American Roads are continuing reduced tolls to residents and vacationers using the Foley Beach Express Bridge.

The reduced tolls will continue until the end of the year. Reductions began June 28th to help reduce traffic on Route 59.

“After continued discussions with Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon, we have decided that we will be maintaining the current bridge tolls after Labor Day, while we continue working with the State and local governments on a long-term program to provide an efficient and cost-effective option to reduce congestion in Orange Beach without burdening taxpayers for more infrastructure spending,” said Neal Belitsky, CEO of American Roads.

Toll prices will remain at $2.75 compared to the previous $3.50. Orange Beach residents will still pay $1.25 in cash or $1.00 electronically.

The Beach Express also announced they have begun the design to add a third lane to the bridge going into Orange Beach.