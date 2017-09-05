Baldwin County Prepares for the Possibility of Irma

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Although there is still a lot of uncertainty where Irma’s path will take her, Baldwin County officials are taking no chances. Not only are they making sure everyone is on the same page of emergency plans and procedures, they are also concerned about the 50 thousand new residents in Baldwin County that have never been through a major hurricane.

Their message: Don’t panic but do prepare.

“That is a significant number of people that don’t know what to expect and don’t know what to do,” says County Commission Chairman Chris Elliott. “So, right now we encourage them to get on the county’s website or FEMA’s website and learn what to do and get prepared so if we have a problem here you are ready for it.”

Hurricane Ivan was the last major hurricane to hit this part of the Gulf Coast but that was in 2004.

Emergency management officials are hoping all of their preparations are just a dry run but with the storm still, so far away, it’s hard to predict what she will do.