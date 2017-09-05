Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Introduces New Eurasian Lynx Cub

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo say they’re ending their summer season on a high note by adding a new member to their family.

WKRG met Contessa on Tuesday. She’s a seven-week old Eurasian lynx cub.

Contessa or “Tessa” for short, was born a few hundred miles away in Arkansas.

Her care-taker says she sleeps 18 to 20 hours a day and drinks a whole lot of formula.

Currently she’s only four pounds, but she will grow to a full 40 pounds in adulthood.

“We’re super excited about it. Lynx are pretty awesome, they make great program animals. They’re super loving and love attention. Her health is really good. She’s doing well, she’s a hard feeder. They’re very hard to feed. I’m trying to start her on some dry food now and then some cooked chicken,” said Contessa’s curator, Cyndi Johnson.

Johnson has raised over fifty tiger cubs in her career, including dozens of animals that are currently at the zoo. She says she wakes up around 6 every morning to care for Contessa, and doesn’t hit the bed until 10 at night.

The cub will be joining another three-year-old Eurasian lynx named “Casanova.” The zoo’s staff hopes they become antiquated.

The zoo plans to keep sassy Contessa around throughout her adulthood.