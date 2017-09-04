Woman Killed in Crestview Motorcycle Accident

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman from Laurel Hill, Florida died in a motorcycle accident on South Ferdon Boulevard and Aplin Road in Crestview Sunday night.

According to the Crestview Police Department, A 2004 Dodge Pickup, driven by 19-year old Timothy J. Commee of Crestview, made a right turn on red and entered the path of two motorcyclists.

Michael L. Rose, 31, of Enterprise, Alabama was riding one of the motorcycles. Cranston Tickle, 50, and his wife, Robin Tickle, 49, were on the other. All three motorcyclists were thrown from the bikes upon impact. Witnesses on the scene told police Mr. and Mrs. Tickle were not wearing helmets.

According to police, Robin Tickle was transported to the Trauma Center at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where she later died. Her husband is in critical condition at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center. Rose has a broken arm but is in stable condition at the North Okaloosa Medical Center.

Timothy Commee was uninjured in the crash.