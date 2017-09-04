WATCH: Hurricane Hunters Fly Into Irma for First Time in the Atlantic

For the first time since Hurricane Irma formed in the Atlantic Ocean, we are getting our first look at the tropical system. On Sunday, Hurricane Hunters, which is the Weather Reconnaissance Squadron of the Air Force Reserve, flew into the storm for the first time.

They posted the video of the flight to their Twitter page and the crew, which is based out of Biloxi, Miss., said that additional flights will continue Monday.

The video shows a smooth flight until things get bumpy when they near the storm. The video then goes completely white as they go through the eye of the storm.

For penetrating the eye of Irma, the Hurricane Hunters used a WP-3D Orion aircraft. The squadron has two WP-3D that are known as ‘Kermit’ and ‘Miss Piggy’.

Ride along with WP-3D Orion #NOAA42 for the first flight through #HurricaneIrma. Flights continue today. Credit LT Rob Mitchell/NOAA pic.twitter.com/7sjigdNiv7 — NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 4, 2017

As of Monday morning, forecasters said Hurricane Irma had 120 mph winds and was moving west southwest at 14 miles per hour and may strengthen as it approaches the islands. The National Hurricane Center track forecast keeps Irma a major hurricane as it moves across the Lesser and Greater Antilles toward the Bahamas between now and Saturday.

Hurricane Irma approaches the United States after Hurricane Harvey made landfall just over a week ago in Texas and Louisiana where it left a trail of destruction behind.