Pleasant Labor Day Here; Tracking Hurricane Irma in the Atlantic

Forecast headlines today include a seasonable Labor Day with cooler days ahead. And of course, we are tracking Hurricane Irma.

There are several areas in the tropics that we’re watching including some clouds and low pressure in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It is not a threat to you. There is an area of clouds and low pressure southeast of Irma of that could become a tropical system in the next few days. But the focus is on Irma, a major hurricane bearing down on the Lesser Antilles islands. Hurricane watches are up for the lesser Antilles. Irma has 120 mph winds and is moving west southwest of 14 miles per hour, and may strengthen as it approaches the islands. The National Hurricane Center track forecast keeps Irma a major hurricane as it moves across the Lesser and Greater Antilles toward the Bahamas between now and Saturday.

Beyond that, the forecast is uncertain; each new round of computer model forecasts recently has moved more toward the south. What should you do? Make the preparations that we typically do at the start of hurricane season and have a hurricane plan. If you’re not sure what those preparations are, there’s a checklist on WKRG.com. Our free weather app will help you stay on top of the tropics.

Locally, Skywatch cameras show quiet conditions…made even quieter by the fact that few people are on the roadways. Radar is quiet and for most of us it stays that way; there’s a skimpy 10% rain chance. Most of the southeastern US is quiet, too. We’ll warm to around 90 this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. It will be a little cooler right at the coast. Your beach and barbecue plans should go off without a hitch.

The extended outlook shows higher rain chances ahead–40% tomorrow and 60% Wednesday as a cold front passes, followed by cooler and drier weather late this week. Highs will be in the low 80s with lows dipping into the upper 50s Thursday and Friday.