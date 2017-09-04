Time To Go Shopping: Hurricane Preparedness

Now that we have all been reminded of how much a hurricane can affect a single area, it’s a good idea to start stocking up on those items you’ll need in case you’re in the path of one.
Lists can vary, but these are the essentials:
Flashlights
Batteries
Weather Radio
First Aid Kit
Toilet Paper
Water—at least three gallons for each person and pet
Insect Repellent
Extension cord
Power Inverter
Generator
Non-perishable food items
Experts say to gather important documents and store in a dry place or even Ziplock bags. Documents like your driver’s license, social security card, birth/marriage certificate, the deed to your house and insurance policies.
Talk to your family about an evacuation plan and how to contact each other or a place to meet if you’re separated.
You can check out more information on the Home Depot website here: http://www.homedepot.com/c/HT_WeatherCenter_Hurricane