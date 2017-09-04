Time To Go Shopping: Hurricane Preparedness

Now that we have all been reminded of how much a hurricane can affect a single area, it’s a good idea to start stocking up on those items you’ll need in case you’re in the path of one.

Lists can vary, but these are the essentials:

Flashlights

Batteries

Weather Radio

First Aid Kit

Toilet Paper

Water—at least three gallons for each person and pet

Insect Repellent

Extension cord

Power Inverter

Generator

Non-perishable food items

Experts say to gather important documents and store in a dry place or even Ziplock bags. Documents like your driver’s license, social security card, birth/marriage certificate, the deed to your house and insurance policies.

Talk to your family about an evacuation plan and how to contact each other or a place to meet if you’re separated.

You can check out more information on the Home Depot website here: http://www.homedepot.com/c/HT_WeatherCenter_Hurricane