Son of Alabama’s Assistant Coach, Mike Locksley, Shot and Killed

(WKRG) — The son of an assistant coach for the Alabama Crimson Tide has been shot and killed, according to Alabama Athletics.

Offensive Assistant Coach Mike Locksley’s son, Meiko Anthony Locksley, was killed in the Baltimore area on Sunday night, according to CBS.

Saban spoke about Locksley’s death during his press conference on Monday.

“On another note, Mike Locksley, our receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator, his son was killed,” Saban said. “I just want everyone to understand that our thoughts and prayers go out to Mike and his family. We will do everything we can to support him during this time.”