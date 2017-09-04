Puerto Rico Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Irma

Published: Updated:

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WKRG) — The governor of Puerto Rico has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Irma.

In a release from the office of Ricardo Rosselló, the governor has also activated the National Guard.

Puerto Rico is under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are expected in the next 48 hours.

Government offices in Puerto Rico will stay open through noon on Tuesday so that workers can put together a plan to protect public property.

Hurricane Irma currently has 120 mph winds and is moving west southwest at 14 miles per hour toward the Lesser Antilles islands.

 

