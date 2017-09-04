Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Considering 2% Lodging Tax Increase

GULF SHORES, Alabama (WKRG) — Tourists visiting the cities of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores may see an increase in lodging tax according to Gulf Shores spokesperson, Grant Brown.

Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft and Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon are considering a 2% increase in the lodging tax. The current plan is for the increase to fund infrastructure improvements and help cleanup on Alabama’s beaches.

“Transportation improvements are needed to solve challenges affecting us all. Investing in our infrastructure will help to ensure the sustainability of our vital tourism economy and improve the quality of life of our residents,” states Mayor Craft. Mayor Kennon adds, “As it becomes more difficult to obtain federal and state infrastructure dollars, it has become apparent to us that matching monies are needed. Hurricane Harvey has just shown us that a storm can pop up very quickly in the Gulf with devastating effects, thus reinforcing the need for evacuation infrastructure for the beaches of Alabama.”

Currently, the lodging tax is at 11% for both cities. The increase will be discussed at upcoming city council meetings.