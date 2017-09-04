One dead, one severly beaten after fight at Tuscaloosa trailer park

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WIAT): One person was killed and another was severely beaten after a fight at a Tuscaloosa trailer park on Sunday, per Captain Gary Hood of Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 2:30 A.M. Homicide Investigators responded to a shooting at Southern Oaks Trailer Park located on the 2300 block of Crabtree Road. Upon arrival, investigators found Calvin Pruitt, Jr., 38, deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators also found a second victim near Pruitt’s body who had been severely beaten. The assault victim was transported to DCH Health System for treatment. Authorities have not named the second victim but says he is 39 year old male.

Hood says Antwan Laderrick Adams, 24, was taken into custody after he called the sheriff’s office and claimed he was responsible for shooting the deceased victim. Investigators located Adams at a nearby residence and took him to the Homicide Unit for questioning.

Adams was then booked into Tuscaloosa County Jail on $90,000 bond for Murder, 2nd Degree Assault and a charge of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Pistol. Adams is currently on parole and investigators are seeking to have Adams’ probation revoked.

Heather Elizabeth Bostic, 21, was also arrested in connection to the investigation and is currently being held on $15,000 bond for 2nd Degree Assault.

After several on scene interviews, investigators learned Pruitt and the assault victim were involved in an altercation with a group of people.

Hood says more arrest are expected as this is an ongoing investigation.